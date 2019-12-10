Dec. 10, 1944, in The Star: A plot of land comprising more than 50 lots in the vicinity of Cobb Avenue High School and Cooper Homes (the housing project for black residents held up because of the war) has been purchased by the City of Anniston as a public park for black residents, Mayor J. F. King announced yesterday. The property cost $7,500 and was bought from the Cooper estate, negotiations for the property having been under way for several weeks. Also this date: Funeral services for Lt. Earl Cowan Knowlton Jr., age 22, who was killed last week in an Army airplane accident at Charleston, S.C., will be conducted this afternoon at 2 at Usrey’s Chapel. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, where a baby sister of Lt. Knowlton is buried. Lt. Knowlton was the pilot of a B-24 that was accidentally struck more than a mile up in the air by a fighter plane. Both craft were demolished and both crews perished. Additionally: In the regular roundup of Boy Scout news, we learn that a new patrol was formed within Troop 7 at its most recent meeting. Jimmy Pemberton is patrol leader and Andy Heath is assistant. In addition, according to scribe Julian Jenkins, Troop 7 is on a hike today to Booger Hollow. And more: The Anniston Chamber of Commerce will soon move into new headquarters in the Wilson Building, its previous offices having been destroyed in the Alabama Hotel fire in September. It’s noted that while a number of files were destroyed by fire, many valuable records have been recovered from steel file cabinets which were scorched by the heat.
Dec. 10, 1994, in The Star: Clay County High School this season won 10 of its football games by shutout, so it’s only fitting that the team became the Class 2A state champions last night by defeating Gordo 24-0. It was a dream come true for team seniors Chris Jackson, Brian Brasseal, Adam Walker, Craig Young and Stephen Young. In a poignant side note, Clay County coach Danny Horn met up with his 57-year-old father, Lowell, in the east end zone. The elder Horn is confined to a wheelchair after a long battle with multiple sclerosis and had not been able to attend any previous games for five years back. But he was at the Clay County stadium last night. Meanwhile, way down south in Brewton, Cleburne County High School’s team came up short last night in its bid to become the Class 4A state champions. The Tigers, which finish the season 14-1, lost to T. R. Miller, 27-6. Also this date: Rector at Grace Episcopal Church in Anniston since 1989, the Rev. Eddie Ard has accepted a position with an Episcopal congregation in Athens, Ga., in a church four times the size of Grace. Rev. Ard’s New Year’s Day sermon here will likely be his last. “He’s leaving under awfully good circumstances. He’s been very, very good for Grace Church,” said senior warden of vestry Cliff Colyer Jr.