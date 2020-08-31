Look Back ... to labor paying off, 1945

Aug. 31, 1945, in The Star: For the first time in four years, workers who have stayed on the job on federal holidays in order keep war goods flowing to the battlefronts will celebrate Labor Day with an all-day holiday on Monday, Sept. 3. That applies to local textile mills and other Anniston industries, as well as to Anniston Ordnance Depot — making this year the first time the installation celebrates Labor Day as a holiday. Also this date: And then there’s this intriguing little advertisement tucked at the bottom of the sports page: “Dixie Riding Academy / Horses rented by [the] hour / If you can’t ride — we teach you.” The location is Jacksonville, in back of the post office. According to an illustration, an English style of riding is probably taught there. Additionally: The Senior Class of 1945-46 elected officers recently at Alexandria High School. Those chosen were Nora Dean Dickey, president; Dorothy Childs, vice president; Ruby Harris, secretary-treasurer; and Mary Johnson, class reporter. Class motto: “We did our best but our best is yet to come.”
Aug. 31, 1995, in The Star: The Anniston High School band will receive no marching orders at tomorrow night’s game at Wellborn, the season opener. That’s because the new band director, Bruce Schoenberger, feels his squad is only good enough at this point to play from the stands, not out on the field. Schoenberger is the school’s fourth band director in the past three years, and this year’s band has fewer than 30 players, more than half of them freshmen. It’s a rebuilding year, to say the least. Also this date: Yesterday’s Anniston Star was several hours late getting to subscribers because as editions came off the press at midday, the machine that automatically inserts additional sections (such as advertising) into the paper broke down, and six of 22 employees in the mailroom walked off the job at the same time. To compensate for that sudden lack of resources required extra hours to assemble the paper the way it needed to be.