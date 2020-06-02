Look Back … to Kmart still in business in Anniston, 1995

June 2, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
June 2, 1995, in The Star: In a report of bad news that won’t happen — so, good news? — the Kmart store in Anniston will not be closing, despite the corporation’s stated need to close 72 profitless stores nationwide this year. The Anniston store, managed by Allen Clark, employs 140 about people. Talladega had a Kmart but it closed in February. Also this date: Folks who like to fish in the Coosa River by dropping a line off the side of Alabama 77 as it runs through Ohatchee have had their choices limited by the Alabama Highway Department, which last week thoughtlessly posted “No Parking” signs along the causeway. It turns out, though, that Ohatchee Mayor Joe Roberson had asked the Highway Department to erect the signs, his thinking being that traffic on the highway zips along awfully fast and perilously close to cars parked on the shoulder, even if they are clearly off the roadway. The mayor said he doesn't want to hurt the fishing business, but he doesn't want to see anyone get clipped, or worse, by an 18-wheeler, either.