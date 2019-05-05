May 5, 1944, in The Star: Howard College celebrated its 103rd anniversary today with a program honoring descendants of Gen. E. D. King, co-founder of the Baptist institution. A pageant depicting the founding and outstanding events in the school’s century-long history was presented by the school’s drama department. Among descendants of Gen. King honored at the ceremony were J. F. King, J. H. King, E. D. King III, Tom C. King and Evelyn King Wheeler, all of Anniston. The family is known for its financial contributions to education in the state, particularly to Judson and to Howard. Also this date: All Calhoun County public schools are closed for the season, according to an announcement today from Superintendent C. J. Allen. The last ones to close, on May 2, were Blue Mountain grammar and high school, and the high schools of Ohatchee, Oxford, Alexandria and White Plains. All others closed on April 11. Mr. Allen noted that the school system employed 194 white teachers and 36 black teachers this year.
May 5, 1994, in The Star: The city of Piedmont approved a license yesterday for a second bingo hall, called Wild Pig Bingo. It’s scheduled to open tonight, operating a bingo game for an Illinois-based charity called the Steelworkers Assistance Fund, which raises money for unemployed steelworkers. M. F. “Mutt” Johnson operated Bonanza Bingo before the city shut it down in April, saying it could not resume operations until it found a new charity to replace the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. A different bingo hall, Frontier Palace, has been running a game in new facility since April. Wild Pig is a smaller building across the street.