Nov. 15, 1944, in The Star: Approximately 150 solicitors in the Calhoun County War Memorial fund campaign were treated to a barbecue at the American Legion Clubhouse at noon today as the drive was kicked off to raise $50,000 toward the project. The campaign for funds for construction of the memorial – taking the form of a Zinn Park band shell and a connected building, the face of which will hold the names of all Calhoun County men and women in the military forces of the nation in World War II – is actively headed by R. P. Wheeler as executive director. The executive board of the memorial fund campaign is made up of several prominent local businessmen.
Nov. 15, 1994, in The Star: Quintard Mall plans to double its size with an expansion that could be completed in the fall of 1996. The project would give the mall 650,000 square feet – exceeding the size of Gadsden Mall by 100,000 square feet and to make it the largest in northeast Alabama. The plans are, however, virtually identical to a $25 million expansion announced in 1986 that was to be completed in 1988. Various economic factors, including the possibility that Fort McClellan would be closed, sank those efforts. Also this date: Dorothy Veach has been writing fashion show scripts for the Calhoun County Medical Society for 21 years, always well in advance and on subjects current to the community. But in September she made a quick change to the theme of this year’s annual show, which is to be presented this week at Anniston High School. Instead of a fashion parade centered on the Olympics, Mrs. Veach decided on a Miss America Pageant idea for the fashion show that the medical society auxiliary stages annually. “Heather Whitestone was my inspiration,” Mrs. Veach said. “I had to write fast, but everything fell in place. We discovered some hidden talents in our doctors.”