March 1, 1944, in The Star: From the “Around the Town” column of news briefs, we learn that Mrs. Frank Kirby will be in St. Louis, Mo., this week where she will attend the National Music Educators Conference. Mrs. Kirby serves as director of music in Anniston City Schools.
March 1, 1994, in The Star: Youngsters at C. E. Hanna Elementary school recently raised more than $10,000 for the American Heart Association through what was essentially an extended jump-rope session. More than 400 kids jumped rope on two successive days, an hour each day, in exchange for pledges from the community.