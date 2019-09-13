Sept. 13, 1944, in The Star: Five hundred of the inmates at the prisoner-of-war camp at Fort McClellan will be sent to south Alabama this week to work in the harvesting and packing of the peanut crop. Temporary camps will be set up in the general vicinity of Troy to house the prisoners. Forces from Fort McClellan will be in charge of the temporary camps. Also this date: Local man Cecil Loudermilch, who entered military service in May 1943 and was sent to France in April, was wounded on July 19 and is now in an English hospital. That’s the word his mother, Mrs. Ross Loudermilch of 1617 Walnut Avenue, Anniston, learned recently in a telegram. Cecil was manager of a store called Becker’s before joining the Army.
Sept. 13, 1994, in The Star: Students who want to attend Jacksonville State University might soon be able to tour the campus and sign up for classes – all from their home computer. JSU has set up a database on the Internet, a vast network of computers linked together by phone lines. People who dial into JSU’s database now can find graduate course listings, class schedules and attendance costs. “We want people who are out on the information superhighway to stop at JSU,” said spokesman Jerry Harris. He said if there is enough interest, he would like potential students to be able to register for classes by computer. JSU’s database has been accessed about 500 times since it became operational on Aug. 15.