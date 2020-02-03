Look Back … to JSU’s first charged cyber-crime suspect, 1995

Feb. 3, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Feb. 3, 1995, in The Star: Jacksonville State University police believe they’ve arrested their first-ever suspect to be charged with a computer crime. The 25-year-old former student is accused of breaking into JSU’s computer system and allegedly peeking into other people’s electronic mail and leaving taunting messages in their mailboxes. He might have also pirated computer programs. “We’re not sure what all he did,” said David Nichols, JSU’s Director of Public Safety. The actual charge against the suspect, theft of intellectual property, is a Class A misdemeanor. He was arrested a few days ago and has since posted bond. Also this date: Porter Banister, 24, of Anniston, has been very much enjoying his relatively new job as public information director for the House of Representatives. His responsibilities are open ended; they might involve dealing with the media, or writing a speech for a particular lawmaker. “It’s been an immensely exciting job. It’s been absolutely incredible,” said Banister, who has been interested in politics for many years.