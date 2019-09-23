Sept. 23, 1944: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Sept. 23, 1994, in The Star: Jacksonville State University is eager to link its name to that of its most famous current student, Miss America Heather Whitestone. JSU hopes to put up billboards featuring her and the school, and the university has also chosen an official liaison between the institution and the Miss America organization to see whether Miss Whitestone might be able to appear at homecoming. “We wish to honor her as our student,” said Teresa Stricklin, JSU’s recruitment coordinator and the aforementioned liaison to the pageant. (If anyone was perfect for that job, it’s Ms. Stricklin, for she was 1st runner-up to Miss America in the 1978 pageant.) Also this date: Howard Norton of the Calhoun County Veterans Council raised the flag recently to help celebrate “open house” at the new post office in Choccolocco. The new building, sought for nearly 10 years, started accepting mail Aug. 29 but didn’t have a proper open house until six days ago. Dorothy Box is the postmaster of the old community.