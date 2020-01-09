Look Back ... to JSU allowed in the TAAC 'club', 1995

Jan. 9, 1945, in The Star: Resources of Anniston National Bank were increased by $1.5 million during 1944 and the clearings of the bank increased by $21 million during the year, it was reported today at the annual meeting of the stockholders. The stockholders reelected all directors and officers of the bank and added two new directors: Oscar M. Kilby of Kilby Steel Company and E. D. King, local Ford dealer. President of the bank is S. L. Galbraith and P. A. Quinn is vice president and cashier. Also this date: A funeral service to be conducted at Temple Beth El will be announced later for Miss Carrie Sterne, age 66, who died before dawn today at her home at 1120 Christine Ave. Miss Sterne was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Ansel Sterne who moved here from Albany, Ga., in 1887, Mr. Sterne being one of the city’s first merchants. Miss Sterne was active in civic affairs such as the Red Cross and was president of the Henrietta Sterne Sisterhood of the local Jewish congregation at the time of her death. One brother, Niel, predeceased her; she is survived by siblings Myra, Dorothy, Roy, Mervyn, Leon and Mortimer.
Jan. 9, 1995, in The Star: The Trans America Athletic Conference has voted to admit Jacksonville State as its 12th member. That word comes from San Diego – site of the TAAC meetings – but not from the conference office. Samford President Thomas Corts was the one to break the news. “A vote was taken and [Jacksonville State] was admitted,” said Corts. The vote was the most important event in the last two years for the JSU athletic program, which is trying to gain compliance for a move from Division II to Division I. After an initial inquiry into joining the Ohio Valley Conference proved fruitless, JSU turned to the TAAC. Schools in the TAAC include Southeast Louisiana, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, Charleston, Mercer and Samford.