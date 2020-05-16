Look Back ... to JSTC students supporting global peace, 1945

May 16, 1945, in The Star: Mrs. Lucian B. Lentz (Carleton Sterne) received a cable this morning from her husband, who had been a prisoner of the Germans for the past 21 months. “In good health and hope to see you soon,” the Anniston man’s cable read. Lt. Lentz was shot down over Belgium Aug. 27, 1943, while piloting a B-26. He was liberated by the Third Army on April 29.
Also this date: Students at Jacksonville State Teachers College have organized a group that will study proposals for peace in the current world war and form a clearer understanding of the need for a world organization to establish permanent peace. Dr. Charles E. Cayley of the history department is the group’s faculty adviser. The group will try to get other colleges interested in the type of organization it’s forming.
May 16, 1995, in The Star: As fire officials combed through smoldering debris this morning to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed the AIDS Services Center in Hobson City, workers from the clinic toured a building in Anniston that will likely become the center’s new home. The building at 407 Noble St., where United Way once had its offices, has been offered.
Also this date: Claude Bumpers, 29, is in his second week on the job as the new executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Calhoun County, drawing on experience he gained in Mobile as a member first and later a unit director.
Additionally: Alabama’s new area code, 334, is one of the first in the country with a middle digit greater than 1. Applied to phone numbers in southern Alabama, 334 has been phased in since Jan. 15; the grace period during which the old 205 area code still worked expired three days ago.