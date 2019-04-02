April 2, 1944, in The Star: At least 120 Calhoun County boys who are too young to fight on the battlefront have volunteered on the home front. They will join approximately 1,000 other Alabama boys whose help will be needed starting next month to harvest Baldwin County’s Irish potato crop. According to County Agent A. S. Mathews, 52 boys have volunteered from Anniston High, 35 from Calhoun County High (Oxford) and 33 from Mechanicsville Junior High. A group is expected from Jacksonville High School as well. The work, which will be applied to some 24,000 acres of Irish potatoes, will begin May 1 and last until June 15. Mechanicsville Principal Alton Wallace will probably lead the delegation. Also this date: Seaman First Class Herbert Elson Cantrell has died in service of this country, succumbing to wounds he received on his ship on the last day of February. His father is Charles Cantrell, who resides at 1126 Pine in Anniston. Additionally: A young woman of Calhoun County, Mrs. Edith Pope Grant, age only 19, was fatally injured and five other locals were hurt when their car plunged off the Tenth Street Mountain Road, two miles east of Anniston, early yesterday morning. According to a witness, a tire blew out and caused the driver to lose control of the car. Tragically, the incident happened at the crest of a high embankment — near the same spot where another fatal accident happened last year — and the car plunged off the roadway, overturning three times.
April 2, 1994, in The Star: Piedmont native John Ronner used to be an agnostic. After he became cognizant of a spiritual world, he says, he took an interest in angels but could not find any books on the subject that could be considered objective. By 1983 he had collected more than 100 files on angel encounters, so he decided to write his own book, Do You Have A Guardian Angel? (1985). Ronner’s research found that people generally have three different conceptions of angelic presence: beings of light, guardians over mortal safety and invisible visitors who used to be live people. Ronner was the police and crime reporter for The Star from 1986-88.