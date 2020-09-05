Look Back ... to John David Phillips making sports plans, 1995

Sept. 5, 1945, in The Star: The Anniston Housing Authority today announced that construction would begin soon on a public housing project to be known as Cooper Homes. The $368,000 project, which was supposed to have been constructed years ago, before the war interrupted plans, will contain 84 housing units for black residents of Anniston.
Also this date: A wire story today describes how a former naval lieutenant named W. L. Maxson has developed a process for cooking and freezing dinner plates of food — specially designed plates that can withstand the heat of a specially designed oven when the food is thawed and recooked. [In other words, seemingly the first “TV dinners.”] The concept has already been tried out in the military, but the hope is the product will be available at the corner grocery store.
Sept. 5, 1995, in The Star: John David Phillips, the former Anniston High School standout, will be a sophomore redshirt this season in preparation for an attempt to return next year as quarterback of the Crimson Tide. He played as a true freshman in 1994 at the safety position. “My abilities are more for quarterback,” said the 6-3, 207-lb. athlete who will have three years of eligibility in front of him starting in 1996.