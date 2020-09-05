You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Look Back ... to John David Phillips making sports plans, 1995

05Sept-vault1972

George Wallace and George McGovern weren't really cut from the same cloth back then (1972), so it's not surprising the Alabama governor didn't want to say anything about the presidential bid of the South Dakota senator.

Sept. 5, 1945, in The Star: The Anniston Housing Authority today announced that construction would begin soon on a public housing project to be known as Cooper Homes. The $368,000 project, which was supposed to have been constructed years ago, before the war interrupted plans, will contain 84 housing units for black residents of Anniston.

Also this date: A wire story today describes how a former naval lieutenant named W. L. Maxson has developed a process for cooking and freezing dinner plates of food — specially designed plates that can withstand the heat of a specially designed oven when the food is thawed and recooked. [In other words, seemingly the first “TV dinners.”] The concept has already been tried out in the military, but the hope is the product will be available at the corner grocery store.

Sept. 5, 1995, in The Star: John David Phillips, the former Anniston High School standout, will be a sophomore redshirt this season in preparation for an attempt to return next year as quarterback of the Crimson Tide. He played as a true freshman in 1994 at the safety position. “My abilities are more for quarterback,” said the 6-3, 207-lb. athlete who will have three years of eligibility in front of him starting in 1996.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...