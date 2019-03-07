March 7, 1944, in The Star: The storm that struck Jacksonville yesterday was apparently part of a system of turbulent weather that hit the state, causing or contributing to the deaths of five Alabamians. Jacksonville tried to clean up damage today, assisted by crews from the power company and the telephone company. Profile Cotton Mills was idled because the spinning room was completely torn away and an activated sprinkler system damaged equipment in the rest of the plant. The home of the late Dr. C. W. Daugette was badly damaged when the roof and part of the third story were torn off by the wind. Stately old trees were felled, too, but no residents of the historically valuable home were hurt; as luck would have it, they were all in Anniston at the hospital bedside of little Billy Daugette, who’s recovering from a serious illness. Classes were held as usual today at Jacksonville State Teachers College, although its high school was damaged when a portion of the roof was ripped away.
March 7, 1994, in The Star: Responding to a request from the local chapter of the NAACP, Randolph County school Superintendent Dale McKay has scheduled a special board meeting for 7 tonight to talk about high school Principal Hulond Humphries and his racial attitudes. Humphries recently declared he’d cancel the prom if mixed-race couples attended, but public outcry forced him to take back that threat. He said his original concern was for “student safety.”