Sept. 7, 1944, in The Star: Anniston High School Bulldog football practice is beginning to show results as the new coach, A. C. Curry, drives the squad through strenuous conditioning drills. Coach Curry is starting from scratch as he has never seen any of the local lads in action. His handicap is, however, being largely overcome by the fine work of his assistant coach, Asa Self, who teaches industrial arts at the high school. Boys on the team of more than 60 include fellows such as Buddy Townsend, Buddy Rutledge, Buddy Murphee, Billy Wheeler, Billy Phillips, Tom Coleman, Bobby Stanley, Charles Rice, George Nichopoulos, Richard Hearn, Frank Griffin and John Vinson. Also this date: Meeting at the home of Mrs. Homer McNaron on Leighton Avenue the other day, members of the Sorosis Study Club installed new officers: Mrs. A. H. Little, president; Mrs. Fred Williams, vice president; Mrs. J. Charles Stanley, secretary; and Mrs. McNaron as treasurer. Mrs. H. L. Davenport will serve as club historian.
Sept. 7, 1994, in The Star: Beth Meehan and her husband, Bill, of Jacksonville, are learning what it’s like to be the parents of twins. They’ve learned to synchronize the 13-week-old boys’ feeding and sleeping schedules and have collected all sorts of paired baby equipment. The Meehans are kind of muddling through the process right now with their infants, Will and Drew, but starting this month, Mrs. Meehan will have some help as the Calhoun County Mothers of Twins Club gets going. The support group will be part of a national Mothers of Twins network. “It’s mutual support, mutual understanding,” said Dianne Aikman, who raised twin boys, now 21. “Unless someone has twins – no matter how much they think they may know, no matter how many kids they have – it’s not the same.” Aikman and her family moved to Calhoun County from New Jersey seven years ago.