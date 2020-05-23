Look Back … to Jacksonville High School seniors endorsing the United Nations, 1945

May 23, 1945, in The Star: The graduating class of Jacksonville High School will have its “Class Day” program on Friday evening, May 25, in the Student Activity Building on the campus of the State Teachers College. The theme of the program is “International Relationship.” The class will enter bearing the flags of the United Nations and during the program the national anthems of China, Russia, France, England and the United States will be sung. Bill McWhorter, president of the class, will explain the theme and announce the program. Jane Self will make the valedictorian’s address, and Carolyn Ingram the salutatorian’s. The program is under the direction of Mrs. Guy Rutledge.
May 23, 1995, in The Star: After more than a year of waiting on the promises of federal and state officials, the city of Piedmont is moving ahead to install its own emergency warning sirens. The City Council last night awarded the bid for a system of five warning sirens for $46,200 to a Connecticut company and set up the Piedmont Area Siren System Board to raise money to pay for it. Federal and state officials had vowed to get sirens installed in the community following the Palm Sunday tornado of 1994, they’ve yet to do so.