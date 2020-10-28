Look Back .. to interest in a larger airport

Oct. 28, 1945, in The Star: Open house for Anniston Memorial Hospital is being held this afternoon. To cater to area residents' interest in the city’s newest municipal institution, several pages in today’s Sunday edition of The Star are devoted to articles and photographs about the hospital and its services. Anniston Memorial Hospital is being held this afternoon. To cater to interest in the city’s newest municipal institution, several pages in today’s Sunday edition of The Star are devoted to articles and photographs about the hospital and its services. Also this date: Tentative plans for the development and expansion of Anniston Municipal Airport were discussed last week at a meeting of the Airport Commission. It’s hoped that the field might be developed into an important civil and commercial field, with new hangars and new runways under consideration. The airport encompasses an area of 278 acres, although only 65 are now actually used for flying.
Oct. 28, 1995, in The Star: Some Jacksonville State University students will take advantage of the annual Halloween door-to-door trek to collect canned goods for the Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center. The effort is one of many that church groups are sponsoring as alternatives to the traditional Halloween activities.