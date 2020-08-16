Look Back ... to industrial reconversion in Anniston, 1945

Aug. 16, 1945, in The Star: Along with the rest of the nation, Anniston today was shifting gears from a wartime to a peacetime economy, with most local industries ready to resume production of civilian goods. According statements from area industrialists, such as H. F. Weaver at Monsanto and Alfred Lee at Lee Brothers Foundry, reconversion is not the problem here that it will be some other districts. There, where war goods were made exclusively, a costly conversion to another product or just a total shutdown of the operation will be required. Anniston industries have manufactured for the war effort, of course, but little change was required in their production equipment. “There’s not much reconversion problem here,” said Charles Martin at M & H Valve and Fittings Company. “Our war contracts have been in our regular line of production, and the only difference will be that our products will now go to our regular customers.” Also this date: A new industry for the manufacture of cast aluminum pans and skillets has been opened in the Anniston area by J. C. Dean. The plant is located at Eulaton and bears the name J. C. Dean & Company. Muffin pans, dutch ovens and turkey roasters will be among the products offered.
Aug. 16, 1995, in The Star: The first day of school at Alexandria Elementary, enrollment about 600 students, was an emotional one for Gary Holaway. He had retired at the end of the last term after eight years as the school’s principal and the new one, Sarah McClure, has already started. However, until the Calhoun County School Board finds a replacement for Ms. McClure at her former job (assistant principal at Ohatchee High School), she has been doing both jobs. That means Holaway had the chance this morning to stick around and help out by greeting kids in kindergarten through fifth grade as they stepped off the buses. “This is the part I’m going to miss the most,” he said. “This is the best part of this job.”