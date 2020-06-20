Look Back .. to inconvenient care for Navy families, 1945

June 20, 1945, in The Star: The first cotton bloom of the 1945 season received by The Anniston Star arrived today from G. F. Bryant of Piedmont, Route 2. Mr. Bryant reports that the bloom was picked in his field June 18, and he believes it’s the first one in Calhoun County this year.
Also this date: A letter to the editor from Mrs. Jesse W. Hinton, 412 Quintard Ave., expresses worry and dismay that families of men serving in the Navy, men such as her husband, are no longer able to get health care they’re eligible for at Fort McClellan, but now must go to Atlanta for that service — certainly a daunting proposition in most circumstances. Mrs. Hinton writes, “We have checked up and there are over 200 Navy men’s families in this county. As long as we thought we could get this medical attention, we felt pretty secure, but now we are beginning to doubt all of the things we hear in regards to the government relieving the servicemen of their family burdens.”
June 20, 1995, in The Star: The local cable company, Time Warner Cable, and the city of Anniston are in a dispute over whether the company has been paying enough for the privilege of being the area’s local TV provider. Revenue department auditors did some checking, and city attorney George Monk says it appears the company owes the city more than $15,000. The city signed a 25-year contract with Anniston NewChannels in 1991, but Time Warner bought that company in April. It’s expected the dispute will be resolved amicably, however.