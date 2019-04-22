April 22, 1944, was a Saturday during a time when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
April 22, 1994: Rep. Glen Browder told an audience at Fort McClellan this morning that any move to reject the Army’s incineration technology in the destruction of chemical weapons would require a change in U.S. policy. Browder said he was still reviewing alternative technologies, but “to change that baseline technology will take a change in U.S. policy. It’s not like we have two technologies up in the air.” Browder made his remarks during a q-&-a session for an audience attending the 13th Worldwide Chemical Conference at Fort McClellan. Also this date: Nonresident students attending Anniston schools have been told they will have to meet strict guidelines for majority-to-minority transfers next year and will be assigned to a school based on school system needs. Superintendent Paul Goodwin told the Anniston school board yesterday that letters sent to parents state that the system intends to meet racial guidelines for such transfers, set up more than 20 years ago by a federal court order. About 52 students currently are enrolled in Anniston schools from out of district; most of them are white, and most of those are attending Golden Springs Elementary, which already has a majority white enrollment. Additionally: Students from Piedmont High School got out of classes early yesterday afternoon to help pick up trash in preparation for visitors’ arrival for the Cheaha Challenge long-distance bicycle race on April 24.