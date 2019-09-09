Sept. 9, 1994, in The Star: Interagency communications among law enforcement personnel is expected to become easier by the end of 1995 because by that time they and every fire department and rescue squad in Calhoun County and northern Talladega County will be hooked into a new $15 million digital radio system. The federal government will pay for it and will cover all maintenance for about the next 15 years as part of the emergency preparedness program for the nerve gas stored at Anniston Army Depot. Also this date: The Community page of The Anniston Star has become so popular in its short life that editors have decided to print it three times a week. So whatever you readers might have in the way of awards news, school club news, gospel singing news, fundraising news, get it in the hands of editor Geni Certain and we'll find a spot for it in the paper on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Look Back ... to improvement in emergency communications, 1994
