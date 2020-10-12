Look Back ... to illegal whiskey sources, 1945

Oct. 12, 1945, in The Star: Anniston authorities today cracked down on the sale of toilet lotions with alcoholic content to “bay rummers” and have warned sellers of these preparations that they need to take the product off their shelves. The commercial name of the substance is Lilac de Fleurs and the Kress store on Noble Street is one place where it’s been available. The City Commission passed a law a few days ago to jack up the license fee for its sale to $1,000 and the Kress manager is already in trouble with police for not paying it right away. Also this date: Over in Birmingham, the City Commission there has tentatively approved plans to enlarge Legion Field, the municipal football stadium and increase its seating capacity by 12,000. That would give it a capacity of just over 33,100 people. The field was designed by architect D. O. Whilldin. Additionally: President and Mrs. Truman joined today in decrying racial discrimination in the artistic field after the Daughters of the American Revolution refused use of its Constitution Hall in Washington to an African-American pianist. The artist involved was Hazel Scott, wife of Rep. Adam Clayton Powell, D-N.Y, who addressed protests to both the president and first lady. The president wrote back in a sympathetic vein, but noted he was powerless to interfere with DAR policy.
Oct. 12, 1995, in The Star: An Oxford businessman wanting to build a 79-acre landfill on Reaves Road is asking a Montgomery circuit judge to dismiss a lawsuit that’s preventing him from opening the facility. Tommy Taylor, owner os a construction company, and representatives of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management appeared before Circuit Judge Charles Price recently at a hearing in which residents who live near the site, west of Anniston, have asked the judge to halt its construction.