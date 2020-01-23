Look Back ... to illegal parking on 10th Street, 1945

Jan. 23, 1945, in The Star: An editorial takes pains to remind Anniston motorists where a “no parking” rule is in effect, regardless of how the rule is ignored: “By ordinance, by sign and by a yellow painted curb the city has prohibited parking on the north side of Tenth Street, opposite the new Anniston Memorial Hospital. So far, however, the efforts have been unavailing. Motorists still ignore the no-parking ordinance and leave their cars along the curb in lieu of using space provided on the hospital grounds.” The writer urges that the law, given that it was properly passed, “be enforced, and rigidly.”
Also this date: Anniston Mayor J. F. King says that owners of automobiles are essentially paying an ad valorem tax on the vehicles twice, and that a bill to halt the practice is to be introduced in the Alabama Legislature. King, who in his role as a businessman is a director of the Alabama Automobile Dealers Association, says cars are assessed for ad valorem taxes in the hands of dealers and again after they are acquired by individual purchasers.
Jan. 23, 1995, in The Star: It was supposed to snow a lot last night. Our lives were to be thrown into havoc and turmoil. Shoppers descended on Lea Fite’s discount supermarket on Alabama 202 yesterday afternoon as if they feared anther blizzard. The splurging was all for naught, however, as the expected storm turned into a feeble dusting in Calhoun County, and then only at higher elevations.