Look Back ... to hospital's conversion to hotel, 1944

Dec. 28, 1944, in The Star: Another attack transport to carry landing forces near enemy beaches was added to the fleet recently when the U.S.S. Cleburne, named for the county adjoining Calhoun, was place in commission at Terminal Island, San Pedro, Calif. Commissioning ceremonies, signifying the Navy’s acceptance of the completed vessel, were held Friday, Dec. 22. Lt. Commander Frank P. Callahan, USN, accepted first command of the vessel.
Also this date: The old Garner Hospital building was only emptied in October, but it’s already been converted to fulfill its next purpose: as much-needed local lodging. According to an ad, “Anniston’s 2nd largest hotel now open for business. Triple A fireproof bldg., steam heat, every room. Also private rooms with bath.” Located at 500 Leighton Ave., it’s doing business as Pinson’s Hotel, R. B. Pinson, proprietor.
Dec. 28, 1994, in The Star: Jacksonville’s Board of Adjustment last night voted to allow resident Marlene Freeman to install a manufactured home on her land at 202 5th Avenue. Her previous home had been destroyed in July when it caught fire while she was in the hospital for surgery. She decided to buy a manufactured home rather than have one stick-built. Some neighbors were not pleased, and originally the board voted with their wishes. But at this latest meeting, the board discovered nothing in the law prevented a manufactured home from being located on land zoned Residential-3.
Also this date: The Oxford City Council has given the word to merchants and organizers of Blue Pond Trade Day: They need to clean up their territory or close down. Residents of the area have complained about the shanty market on U.S. 78 where vendors sell vegetables, car parts, clothes, appliances and sometimes just junk. With the widening of U.S. 78 expected to be completed next year, the adjacent land, expected to become more valuable, needs to be made more attractive, city leaders say.