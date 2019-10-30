Oct. 30, 1944, in The Star: Anniston Chief of Police J. Lawrence Peek today expressed confidence in local Boy Scouts as a moderating force against harmful pranks on Halloween, which is tomorrow night. Said Peek, “My experience[s] with Boy Scouts have been happy ones. I am sure that they will back up the Police Department 100 percent in not only keeping out of mischief, but also in persuading their friends and buddies to do likewise. We want the boys and girls to have fun. We’d be sorry if we thought they wouldn’t have a good time Tuesday night. But they can have fun and at the same time refrain from damaging property, especially when it cannot be replaced or easily repaired.” Also this date: As announced in The Star yesterday, Mayor J. F. King has proclaimed Tuesday, Oct. 31, as “V-Girl Day” in Anniston. The proclamation calls attention to the faithful service giving by members of the V-Girls of Anniston. They should be praised, said the mayor, for their tireless efforts in helping to provide for fighting men the influences of home.
Oct. 30, 1994, in The Star: After 48 years in business, Sterling Jewelers in downtown Anniston is soon to become a memory. Don Goodman, who bought Sterling in September last year, says business isn’t good enough to stay open, so the store is liquidating its inventory. Located at 1029 Noble Street, the business will close after Christmas. One of several reasons for the closure, said Goodman, is that he didn’t have the space to carry other merchandise, such as crystal and china, to add to the bottom line. Hyman Gordon, who founded Sterling Jewelers in 1946 and owned it until 1987, still owns the building itself. Also this date: One of the area’s more interesting companies, Southern Custom Exhibits of Rabbittown, is moving into Anniston. Last week, company owner Elvin H. Morrow broke ground at Greenbrier Industrial Park, where a 15,000-square-foot building costing about $225,000 will house the company starting sometime this spring. The company was founded in March 1989.