Look Back ... to hope for a new road to the depot, 1945

May 10, 1945, in The Star: Progress in efforts to secure federal funds for the rebuilding of a much-used road between Anniston and the Anniston Ordnance Depot at Bynum, via Eulaton, was reported today in a telegram from Sen. Lister Hill. The rebuilt road would be permanent and cover a distance of approximately four and a half miles. “If the project is certified by the War Department, it will be eligible for construction with funds authorized by the defense highway act,” Sen. Hill wrote. Also this date: May 12 is the day set aside by the Girl Scouts of Anniston and Calhoun County to celebrate with their annual mother-daughter luncheon; it’s typically held the day before Mother’s Day each year. This year the gathering place will be the Girl Scout “Little House” at 1619 Christine Avenue.
May 10, 1995, in The Star: In a surprise move, a majority of Anniston City Council members decided last night to resolve the problem of infighting on the municipal airport board by getting rid of the board altogether. The decision to disband the board came after some in the city and on the board raised questions about grand applications, hiring and firing and executive sessions during recent months. Now, the council will oversee the airport and Public Works Director Charles Johnson will be the acting director. The board was originally created in 1941.