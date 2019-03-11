March 11, 1944, was a Saturday during a time when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
March 11, 1994: Veteran teachers in the Calhoun County school system were singled out for top honors yesterday at the annual luncheon for its “teachers of the year” and Teacher Hall of Fame nominees. Martha Martin, a fifth-grade teacher at Wellborn Elementary, was doubly honored, both as the system’s elementary Teacher of the Year and its elementary Hall of Fame nominee. Ruth Hobbs, a math teacher at Alexandria High School, is the school system’s nominee for the Teacher Hall of Fame in the secondary division. Carolyn Paris, librarian at Alexandria High, is the system’s secondary Teacher of the Year. She is a veteran of 26 years, 11 in her current position. Mrs. Martin has taught for 22 years, 11 in her present position at Wellborn, and Mrs. Hobbs has taught for 25 years, nine of them in her present position. Also this date: An AP wire story takes note of the recent increase in the price of the U.S. Postal Service stamp and ties the agency’s plight to the influx of fax machines — quite popular in the last few years — and to the quiet rise of email and electronic funds transfers. Postal marketing manager Kent B. Smith said he expects email to cause the greater erosion of post office business in the future. For now, however, the volume of first-class mail carried by the USPS has grown considerably in the past decade.