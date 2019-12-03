Dec. 3, 1944, in The Star: During an impressive induction ceremony two days ago inside a darkened Anniston High School auditorium, five new members of the National Honor Society were welcomed into the prestigious group. The current or “old” members are Martha Bailey, Mary Bernhard, Tom Coleman, Sara Jones and Miriam Steele. They used flashlights to locate in the audience the five new members of the society: Dorothy Hall, Charlotte Kerr, Nathan Springer, Joseph Walker and John Edwards. The new members were tapped and joined the others on stage. Also this date: If you missed Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs when it first played here in April 1938, you’ve got another chance. This coming Thursday, Friday and Saturday Disney’s first full-length technicolor feature will play at the Calhoun Theater in Anniston.
Dec. 3, 1994, in The Star: High school football teams representing Anniston, Clay County and Cleburne County all came out winners in semi-final action last night. By defeating the Alexandria Valley Cubs 6-0, Cleburne will face T. R. Miller in the Class 4A final next Friday. The Clay County Panthers advance to the Class 2A championship game against Gordo, and the hometown Bulldogs will play Shades Valley at Legion Field next Saturday in an attempt to claim the Class 6A title. They beat the Northview Cougars last night 17-10 to earn that spot.