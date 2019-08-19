Aug. 19, 1944: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Aug. 19, 1994, in The Star: The scramble to get portable classrooms set up to replace the burned-out Randolph County High School is forcing school officials to delay the opening of the elementary, middle and high schools in Wedowee, Superintendent Dale McKay said yesterday. No date has been set, but McKay said the delay shouldn’t be more than one week. That should give volunteer crews time to hook up electricity, water and sewer, and build platform entrances to the portable classrooms, which began arriving yesterday. A total of 11 trailers will be used — scaled back from 13, due to lack of money. Plenty of organization are donating all types of equipment to run a school on the fly. Also this date: For the last four years, Calhoun County bar owner Dub Nolen has been going to Weiss Lake trying to make the body of water a good home for tree swallows. He built 88 bird houses out of pressurized pine and nailed them to the lake’s channel markers — a good choice, because for a tree swallow, a nest a few feet above the water is a location that can’t be beat. It all began as Nolen’s biology project for his master’s degree from Jacksonville State University. It has become much more; his goal is to put up the houses in other parts of Alabama.