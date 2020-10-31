Look Back ... to homeowners worried about bowhunting, 1995

Oct. 31, 1945, in The Star: Spooks and witches will be prowling tonight and Halloween merry-makers will be out for some fun and mischief, but Anniston Police Chief Lawrence Peek urges that the mischief not be destructive: “We don’t want to be kill-joys, and we want everybody to have a good time. But they can have a good time without tearing up other people’s property.” For example, with the labor shortages it is difficult to find anyone to wash the windows. Last year, Peek said, Halloween soap remained on many windows in Anniston for several months because there was no one to wash them. Also this date: The Federal Works Agency has approved money for planning stages of a sewage treatment and disposal plant for Anniston. The plant, which city officials say is a needed addition to local services, would be located on Snow Creek below Oxford. At present the city sewage empties from Snow Creek into Choccolocco Creek.
Oct. 31, 1995, in The Star: The Anniston City Council’s attempts to mediate an amicable resolution to a dispute over bowhunting inside the city limits produced no solution or amity last night in the council chambers. The land in question, where bowhunters belonging to the Blue Mountain Hunting Club specifically want to hunt, is 490 acres their club has leased from Anniston Land Co. The land stretches east of the Municipal Golf Course northward to behind Kmart, abutting the back yards of some worried Thomas Avenue residents. There is no city law against hunting with bows and arrows.