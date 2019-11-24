Nov. 24, 1944, in The Star: Speedy action by the Boy Scouts of Troop 307 in Hobson City last night saved thousands of man-hours in war industries in this area, according to a spokesman for Alabama Power Company. What the boys did was beat back a brush fire to prevent a power pole from being burned down. If the pole had come down, electricity supplying several industrial plants would have been interrupted, at great cost. The boys knocked the fire out with pine tops; a switching box on the pole was damaged, but Alabama Power linemen repaired it right away. The fire burned a large area on the mountainside around Hobson City before the boys extinguished it.
Nov. 24, 1994, in The Star: The executive director of Community Action Agency, the Rev. N. Q. Reynolds, has sent a memo to board members stating he plans to sell a controversial limousine the agency bought last spring as a potential money-making venture. The CAA bought the $11,800 Lincoln in March with plans to rent it and generate more money for its transportation program. Reynolds’ memo was written one day after the state Examiners of Public Accounts announced plans to audit the CAA.
Also this date: The Alexandria Valley Cubs, after feasting tonight on their Thanksgiving dinner, will be on the road to the Cullman area tomorrow in their hunt for a Class 4A state championship, Their opponent will be Fairview (10-2), “another big, strong team, with a good running game,” as Alexandria coal Larry Ginn describes the Aggies. There are four other teams with football playoff dates tomorrow evening: TCC at Lynn (1A), Clay County at Georgiana (2A), Cleburne County at West Point (4A) and Anniston at Central-Phenix City (6A).
Additionally: Miss America, Heather Whitestone, visited the University of North Alabama a couple of days ago for Disabilities Awareness Week. In an interview, she compared her 20,000-mile-a-month travel schedule to “being in a tornado.” Her schedule today includes an appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade; several more weeks of constant travel follow, until she gets a brief visit home in Birmingham for Christmas. Whitestone still plans to eventually get her degree from JSU and possibly become a counselor or a teacher.