Look Back ... to Hobson City pushed as home for VA hospital, 1945

Aug. 29, 1945, in The Star: The Anniston Chamber of Commerce, the Calhoun County Board of Revenue and the governments of Anniston and Oxford have all recommended to the Veterans Administration that Hobson City be the site of a new 300-bed hospital for Black veterans coming from northern sections of Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. Hobson City Mayor Howard Cunningham and the town council met last night to talk about the idea. A site of suitable size, with access to transportation and all needed utilities, has reportedly been found.
Also this date: Jacksonville High School will resume football this fall after skipping the 1944 season. The first regular practice will be Sept. 3. Although only one veteran of the 1943 team will be on the squad — Edward Barry, more than 6 feet tall and 180 pounds — a lively group of prospects will fight it out for positions. The Eagles will play an eight-game season from Sept. 21 to Nov. 16.
Additionally: A real estate classified ad offers eight acres overlooking the golf links of Anniston Country Club, part of the E. L. Tyler home place [known as “The Pines”]. The acreage is paved on the north side, sewers have been constructed and the buyer can subdivide into blocks, lots, streets and alleys to suit himself. [The description suggests it’s the land lying east of Goodwin Avenue and south of 5th Street, comprising the modest lots along what’s now Argyle Place, Knox Avenue and Keith Avenue.]
Aug. 29, 1995, in The Star: The Jacksonville City Council last night took another step toward building an $8 million high school by approving a referendum for a 10-mill property tax increase. The Alabama Legislature must now call a referendum so that residents can vote yea or nay on the tax increase. Mayor George Douthit said he expects the question to appear on the ballots during the Democratic and Republican primaries in June 1996.