Aug. 18, 1944, in The Star: Several homes are offered for sale in the classifieds. In Oxford, a 9-room modern home at 212 Snow Street, in one of its best residential sections and just a block from the high school and the grade school, lists for $6,000. [That address is now home of Oxford First United Methodist Church.] In Anniston, near 11th and Quintard is a 7-room, 2-story home that already generates rental income. The owner can live downstairs. It lists for $5,775. Another property, situated “close in” southeast of Oxford, comprises 38 acres, a 5-room home with electric lights, level land, good stream and pasture and pecan trees and orchard. It’s offered for $3,850.
Aug. 18, 1994, in The Star: Although at least two county school board candidates have made it an issue in their campaigns, the Calhoun County school system’s demanding grading criteria remain in place as schools open anew. Last year, after giving a full year’s notice of the change, the school system initiated a grading standard that requires high school students to make a 70 in a course to pass. The standard had already been in effect for a few years in the elementary grades. It’s not clear whether the year the standard has been in place in the upper grades has spurred better achievement from all students. Also this date: Anniston-born regionally famous country music singer / songwriter Bobby Edwards, 69, this past weekend was honored with a bronze star in the sidewalk at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Born here in 1926, he had his own radio show on WHMA while he was still a teenager. His “big-time” hit was a song from 1961 called “You’re The Reason.”