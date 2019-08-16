Aug. 16, 1944, in The Star: In a speech before the Anniston Rotary Club yesterday, Dr. Roy R. Kracke, dean of the new medical school of the University of Alabama and one of the nation’s leading pathologists, said the school intends to have a faculty made up of the country’s leading doctors in all fields of medicine and who teach their students by the rule of precept and example. Additionally, he said, “We have selected the best location in the state of Alabama for this school. Birmingham has the best facilities of any other city in the state, namely the two tremendous hospitals, the Jefferson Hospital and the Hillman Hospital.” Also this date: John J. Nash, former assistant principal of Anniston High School, will be released from his American Red Cross duties at Camp Rucker and will return to his previous job at the school this fall. Superintendent C. C. Mosely said Nash’s return was precipitated by an urgent request from the school board to the Red Cross, on account of Anniston schools having lost so many men to war jobs and service.
Aug. 16, 1994, in The Star: The City of Piedmont has discovered that over the last seven years a budget deficit has been yawning wider and wider. “We’re in a mudhole and we’re not moving,” said City Councilman Frank Cobb, chairman of the budget committee. “Our financial situation is basically not great.” Also this date: At the conclusion yesterday of a long day of institutional seminars, Anniston public school teachers and staff met back at Anniston High School auditorium. But instead of getting some boring summation speech, they laughed, shouted and applauded through a pep rally planned by their new curriculum director, Jan Hurd.