April 7, 1944, in The Star: A unity worship service early on Easter Sunday morning, April 9, will be conducted at the Church of St. Michael and All Angels. Choirs of all Anniston churches will be present to lead in the singing of the old familiar hymns. The Rev. William Stoney, rector of Grace Episcopal Church, will deliver the sermon for the occasion; the Rev. Charles R. Bell Jr., of Parker Memorial Baptist, will offer the opening prayer.
April 7, 1994, in The Star: Staff employees of Jacksonville Hospital were truly on the front line of treatment following the devastation that resulted from last week’s Goshen tornado that killed 22 and injured more than 80. Some of the dead were friends and co-workers. Through the pain of their loss, staff members had to deal with the biggest disaster they’d ever worked. “We had to really put our feelings on hold in order to get the job done,” said Grace Jennings, director of nursing at the hospital. “Many of the people brought in were kin to me.”