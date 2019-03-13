March 13, 1944, in The Star: Citywide collection of musical instruments for the soldiers at the front began here today with Coca-Cola Bottling Co. as the collection agent. Part of a nationwide campaign to provide fighting men with means of making their own music, the drive is directed at rounding up the hundreds of saxophones, banjos and other instruments that lie forgotten in closets and attics throughout Anniston. Because Coca-Cola company trucks will be used to ship the instruments to proper authorities, anyone with an instrument to donate may take it to any place where Coca-Cola is sold. Any instruments except pianos, bull fiddles or phonographs are urgently needed. The drive will last through March 27.
March 13, 1994, in The Star: The aging Cleburne County Courthouse in downtown Heflin has received a grant that officials will use to help restore the structure to its 1907 appearance. A state development grant of $22,500 will be used to replace broken ceramic tiles and secure the unstable clock tower on the roof, which has concerned officials for some time. The Alabama Historical Commission is distributing the money. Also this date: Hundreds of Randolph County residents yesterday drove their cars in a slow parade to support Hulond Humphries, the embattled principal of their local high school. Humphries recently caused a furor by his threat to cancel the school’s prom if interracial couples planned to attend. Humphries runs a tight ship at their school but supporters say it’s necessary to keep racial conflict at bay.