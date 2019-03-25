March 25, 1944, was a Saturday during a time when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
March 25, 1994: Walter Ledbetter and his neighbors think it’s high time the Calhoun County Commission scrape up some cash to help them get a true dependable water line for their homes. Eleanor Lloyd, who is on that community water line, went to the commission meeting yesterday to see what could be done. The commission’s answer: nothing now, maybe later. The line is only an inch in diameter in some places — not large enough to consistently provide adequate water pressure to 10 families. One woman on the line gets up at 4 a.m. to do her laundry because it’s the only time the pressure is high enough. Ledbetter and a plumber laid that half-mile of community pipeline 50 years ago just so that he and, at the time, six other nearby houses could have any running water at all. Also this date: The Calhoun County Commission is attempting to settle its strained financial relations with the Animal Shelter by offering to pay the shelter more to pick up stray dogs. An agreement is in the works that would pay the shelter $7 for each dog brought in from the county. That’s in addition to the $5,000 the county already gives the shelter every year. Under the proposal, the county would also pay a shelter employee $10 an hour to provide animal control in rural ares of the county. It would also donate an old road department pickup to the shelter to make it easier to transport euthanized dogs to the landfill.