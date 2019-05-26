May 26, 1944, in The Star: Residents will gather at the Church of St. Michael and All Angels on Sunday afternoon at 4 o’clock to observe Memorial Day by paying tribute to the 40 Calhoun County youths who gave their lives in World War I and to the 60 who have already died in World War II. In keeping with the theme of the day, many Anniston ministers have chosen Memorial Day subjects for their sermons. Also this date: Following a modernistic dramatic production entitled “They Also Serve,” 125 seniors marched down the aisle last night to receive their diplomas and complete their careers Anniston High School. Additionally: Anniston Kiwanians at their meeting yesterday took note of and praised the career of George Neely, Anniston High faculty member who leaves June 5 to begin teaching at Marion Military Institute. George Bryant, AHS senior who has been a junior Kiwanian, managed the program.
May 26, 1994, in The Star: Southwire Co., the nation’s largest maker of electrical wire, announced yesterday it plans to build a $35 million cable manufacturing plant in Cleburne County. It chose Heflin over Tallapoosa, Ga. Construction of the 200,000-square-foot plant is expected to begin soon. The plant will employ more than 130. The announcement comes after months of stomach-churning anxiety. The company has a total of 17 manufacturing plants and 5,000 employees.