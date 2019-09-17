Sept. 17, 1944, in The Star: Workmen of the City of Anniston were busy yesterday clearing away debris at the site of the Alabama Hotel, which was destroyed by fire the previous morning. No announcement had been made yesterday about future plans by the owners of the hotel property. The owners said that the building was insured for only about half of its replacement value. One of those owners, L. B. Liles, said it would likely be 30 days before any determination is made concerning the site's future. Also this date: Another Anniston group has pledged its full cooperation toward erecting a permanent war memorial that would take the form of a band shell with a space for engraved names in Zinn Park. The Calhoun County Navy Mothers Club, through its adjutant, Jessie Saxon, states, “We hope to see work begun on this memorial in the very near future and we are ready to help in any way we can.” Additionally: Municipal elections are being held tomorrow — which is Monday — in Oxford, Jacksonville and Piedmont. Voters will choose among an array of candidates for the position of mayor and council members in each town. Polls will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m., the time being fixed by law.
Sept. 17, 1994, in The Star: Up and down the Boardwalk, there’s something going on that’s nothing short of “Heathermania.” Miss Alabama, Heather Whitestone, goes into tonight’s final competition in the Miss America pageant with two wins in the early competition and people in the pageant buzzing about her charm, dancing ability and deafness. “It’s Heathermania, just like it was in Alabama,” said Bill Whitestone, father of the 21-year-old Jacksonville State University junior. “If she were from my state, I’d obviously be thrilled,” Jack Rowe, a member of the pageant’s executive board, told The Star’s Richard Coe, who is in Atlantic City reporting on the milestone event. Also this date: Raised in Oxford, Howard Paris always knew he could draw and knew he wanted to making a living doing it if he could. Several decades of freelance and newspaper work followed his youthful dreams, but now the calm of advanced years finds Paris living in Jacksonville where, out of a home studio, he creates simple cartoons with Christian themes. It’s not new territory. Home Life, a Southern Baptist magazine published in Nashville, ran Paris’ cartoon called “Butch” in every issue for 30 years. The main character was a sandy-haired seven-year-old boy who was based on Paris’ own son, Grant (who's now a local attorney).