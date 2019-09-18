Sept. 18, 1944, in The Star: An Ohio woman who was a guest at the Alabama Hotel when it burned down a few days ago is recovering at Garner Hospital from the fractured hip she sustained in her leap from the building. Workmen continued their task of clearing debris from the site of the hotel, but work proceeds slowly simply because in the present wartime conditions, there’s only a limited number of workmen and trucks available for the job.
No further announcement has come from the owners of the property concerning plans for rebuilding the hotel, but the belief was general that it would indeed be rebuilt. [It never was.] Meanwhile, the city’s Chamber of Commerce, based inside the hotel, has set up temporary quarters on the ground floor of Alabama Power Company, located across the street.
Sept. 18, 1994, in The Star: We have a Miss America. Heather Whitestone — Miss Alabama, and a Jacksonville State University junior — was the sentimental favorite all week at the Miss America pageant, and last night she captured the crown. “It’s hard to believe I’m Miss America,” said Miss Whitestone, 21. “I have to see the videotape first. I believe God made me Miss America because he has a purpose for my life.”
Deaf since childhood, Miss Whitestone also captured hearts with a ballet performance to music she could not hear. As Miss America 1995, Miss Whitestone gets a $35,000 scholarship and a new red Camaro. She’s a native of Dothan, she now lives in Hoover and she’s an accounting major at JSU.
Also this date: At a brief ceremony yesterday at the Piedmont National Guard armory, Frederick Bass was memorialized for the help he rendered to members of the Goshen United Methodist Church during the moments its sanctuary was destroyed by a tornado this past spring. He died during the collapse of the church.
At the ceremony, Bass’ widow, Donna, accepted on his behalf Alabama’s highest award, the Distinguished Service Medal of Alabama with a “V” device denoting valor. Bass had been in the National Guard for more than 21 years.