June 20, 1944, in The Star: Mr. and Mrs. R. W. Brown of Blue Mountain have three sons in service to their country. Lewis Brown is currently stationed at Fort Meade, Md., Paul Brown is somewhere in the South Pacific and Roy H. Brown is stationed at a base in the state of Indiana.
June 20, 1994, in The Star: A building at 1211 Wilmer Avenue which once housed Evangel Book Store was destroyed early this morning by a fire which apparently began among some stored papers and packing boxes. Anniston firefighters contained the blaze before it spread to an active retail business, Wakefield’s Kids Depot at 1219 Wilmer. The two structures were separated by about a foot and half; the one that burned, which Wakefield’s had been using as storage space, will be torn down. Also this date: Heather Whitestone, 21, a native of Dothan and a junior at Jacksonville State University, two nights ago was crowned Miss Alabama. She is an accomplished ballerina and has been almost totally deaf since she was 18 months old. Her immediate goal is to go on and win the Miss America Pageant in September.