Look Back … to heated words over a senior city official’s duties, 1995

Sept. 12, 1945, in The Star: A local civic club last night approved a resolution suggesting to the Calhoun County Commission that the two-mile span between the Bankhead Highway and Golden Springs be paved. Approved by members of the Anniston Exchange Club, the resolution points out that westbound motorists on the Bankhead Highway would save about a mile and a half by leaving the highway at Golden Springs Road, east of Anniston, and coming into Anniston on the Tenth Street Highway, which is already paved from Golden Springs to Anniston.
Also this date: One of the first shipments of steel to be available to private industry since before the war arrived in Anniston this week. It’s being used to construct an extension to Adams-McCargo Motor Company, which sells and services Chevrolets from a showroom and shop on East Tenth Street. Work started yesterday in what’s thought will mark the beginning of a postwar building boom in the city.
Additionally: The first high school football game of the 1945 season will be played Friday night, Sept. 14, under the lights at Memorial Stadium in Anniston, where Oxford’s Yellowjackets will tangle with the Valley Cubs of Alexandria.
Sept. 12, 1995, in The Star: In the most heated meeting yet in this administration, a majority on the Anniston City Council informally agreed last night to not have the city manager and the city finance director be the same person. That means Tom Wright, who currently holds both positions, would be compelled to give up the post of city manager next month. Mayor David Dethrage is one who wants Wright to serve only as finance director, believing that the duties of city manager require someone’s full and exclusive attention. But Wright — who has done both jobs for eight years — had vocal and heavy-hitting supporters too, as the uproar in the meeting indicated. Nevertheless, Wright said he has agreed to go along with the mayor’s plan; the council’s final and official vote on the matter will be held later this month.