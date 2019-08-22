Aug. 22, 1944, in The Star: Pfc. Guy McDowell, son of Mr. and Mrs. M. E. McDowell of Oxford, who was recently reported missing in action, is now a prisoner of the Germans, according to word his wife received from the War Department today. Private McDowell went overseas in April, serving with the 79th Division in France. Before entering service last October, he managed the Calhoun Theater in Anniston and was active in civic affairs. He is a native of Oxford and attended school there. Also this date: Being offered for sale by F. T. Banks Realty is a home at 1229 Leighton Ave. — a “choice residential district” — that’s been divided into four apartments, each with a bath. Occupy one, rent three. But please don’t bother the current tenants; make an appointment to see it. Get it for $8,000.
Aug. 22, 1994, in The Star: On a gray Sunday morning yesterday, Wedowee residents rose and dressed in their Sunday best to rally their own spirits and heal the divisions caused by a racial conflict that has torn the town since February, when the high school principal threatened to cancel the prom if interracial couples planned to attend. But Sunday local ministers, both black and white, led a short prayer service at the parking lot of the burned-out high school imploring God to heal the wounds left by the conflict. After hearing from ministers, the crowd, several hundred strong, stood together and sang “Amazing Grace.”