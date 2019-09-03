Sept. 3, 1944, in The Star: Harwood & Blake, a newly established hardware store in Oxford, is enjoying what manager Charlie Blake described as “phenomenal business.” Harwood & Blake has some items in stock that are on the hard-to-get list, although like other such stores these days, some items remain completely unavailable. Mr. Blake is the active manager of the store, while Mr. J. H. Harwood has had close to 50 years experience in the hardware business. Also this date: Graduation exercises for a nursing class of five women of Garner Hospital will be held Sept. 5 at Parker Memorial Baptist Church. The five nurses who have completed a three-year training course and will receive diplomas are Miss Ruby Wheeler of Townley, Ala.; Miss Elizabeth Jackson of Talladega; Miss Mamie Moore of Heflin; Miss Doris Amerson of Anniston; and Miss Lera Mitchell of Lineville. Additionally: One of the largest real estate transactions made last week was the purchase of the home at 50 Sunset Drive by Dr. Ernest H. Planck Jr. from H. S. and Grace H. Regar for $20,000. [It was an eye-popping sum for an era when most advertised homes listed for $5,000 to $6,000, tops. Years later, 50 Sunset would be the home of Lt. Gen. Edward M. Almond and his wife, the former Margaret Crook of Anniston.]
Sept. 3, 1994, in The Star: The Munford-Handley high school football game ended last night in a win for Munford, 28-12, but the score was almost an afterthought. That’s because the game marked a wry, bittersweet homecoming for Handley coach Tony Motley — the coach of the Munford Lions for the previous 17 seasons. Motley left Munford this past summer to take the job in Randolph County, close to where he grew up in Wadley. Munford quarterback Noel Stephens and running backs Fred Curry and William Storey were among those who frustrated Motley’s efforts to secure his first win after leaving the Lions’ den. Also this date: Warren Freeman has been hired to be the new minister of music for a congregation known as Sanctuary Church of God. A Cleburne County resident, Freeman practices law in Abel community.