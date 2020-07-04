Look Back .. to harrowing wartime mission, 1945

July 4, 1945, in The Star: Occasionally harrowing wartime experiences are related through letters or other official accounts in the pages of The Star. Today we learn about Cpl. Raymond A. Lusk, 815 Quintard Ave., who was a member of a 25-man combat patrol which made a four-day sortie deep into Japanese territory. At one stage, the cavalrymen, driving seven miles in vehicles up a deep-rutted road, cut their way into the intricate mesh of the jungle when the road reached an impasse. The intense heat helped make the mission exhausting; K-rations were the sole bill of fare for four days and it rained every night, so the men were constantly drenched, either by rain or by sweat. However, by constantly avoiding ambushes, the patrol nevertheless went on to accomplish its mission.
July 4, 1995, in The Star: Calhoun County Sheriff Larry Amerson wants to put polluters on “candid camera.” He plans on tucking away such a device at various sites around the county where people dump trash illegally to try to catch them in the act. Amerson has tried assigning a deputy to hide in the woods near traditional illegal dumps, but the only thing he got was a bored deputy. He believes now is the time to try something different. In a hunting catalog he saw an ad for a camera with an electronic sensor to trigger it on.