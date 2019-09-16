Sept. 16, 1944: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Sept. 16, 1994, in The Star: It’s been a difficult, heart-wrenching week in Ohatchee following the accidental death of high school football team captain Christian Carroll in a car crash, but the town is finding strength in itself. At the high school, officials have set up sessions from guidance counselor Andrea McTaggert and clergy of the town. They are there for Chris’s classmates, who are trying to find comfort in the routine of school, and for his teammates, who are trying to prepare for another game tonight — this one at home, against Glencoe. “Naturally, it hasn’t been practice as usual,” coach Ragan Clark said. “We’ve held the practices. We’ve had one or two players that didn’t feel like they could practice, and that was OK.” This week, when school officials met with students to talk about ways to honor Chris, a popular and admired young man, it was decided that each class would come up with its own way to say goodbye. Also this date: Regional Medical Center has hired a group of architects and consultants to draw up plans to revamp several hospital departments and construct a new emergency room unit. In addition to the new ER wing, RMC President Allen Fletcher said, the hospital also plans to modernize other departments to reflect the shift toward outpatient care over the course of the last decade. Fletcher said that even if RMC’s board approves the plans by the end of the year, it would still be two to three years before the renovations were completed.