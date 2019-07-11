July 11, 1944, in The Star: The hard-fighting soldiers of the Fourth Infantry were in the thick of battle establishing a beachhead at Normandy, according to a letter Mrs. Stanley Jones of Anniston received from her son, Sgt. Stanley Jones, who is with that division. Jones writes that the men fought nine days and nights without rest and that they waded four miles in water when they landed. They were the first to reach the paratroopers who had landed at Ste. Mere Eglise. Also this date: According to a local economic research study, approximately 1,000 women who have rallied to meet wartime necessity and taken jobs left vacant by the manpower shortage in this community since 1940 will have to give up those jobs when business and industry return to a peacetime footing. About 2,500 more women are working in Calhoun County now than there were in 1940.
July 11, 1994, in The Star: A lot can go wrong with a golf ball rolling across 20 feet of green, but none of it happened yesterday for Eric Hamilton, who took perhaps the biggest putt of his life to win the Sunny King Charity Classic. The win for the Anniston banker came at hole No. 18 at Anniston Country Club in front of more than 200 spectators, most of whom knew the two top teams were tied and that No. 18 could settle it. Also this date: Funeral services will be tomorrow for Augustine Dean “Gus” Edwards, who died July 8 at age 76. A World War II veteran, Edwards’ career at Jacksonville State University found him in the roles of sports information director, in the business office, as business manager of athletics, director of housing and dean of men before retiring in 1982. “He was one of the most effective recruiters we ever had,” said JSU President Emeritus Houston Cole.