June 13, 1944, in The Star: The pastor of Parker Memorial Baptist Church, the Rev. Charles R. Bell Jr., last night submitted his resignation to the church’s Board of Deacons, but no final action will be taken until the matter is presented to the entire congregation. The will of this body, as expressed in a vote, will determine whether Rev. Bell’s resignation is accepted or rejected. The pastor has served the local church for nearly 12 years. He graduated from Anniston High School in 1925. Also this date: Thirty local residents will be summoned to police court soon to face charges of violating the city ordinance that forbids the possession and raising of hogs within the limits of Anniston.
June 13, 1994, in The Star: Anniston banker Eric Hamilton yesterday claimed the state amateur title following victory at the Alabama Amateur Golf Championship at the Par-72 Burningtree Country Club in Decatur. He shot a final round 67 to beat par for the tournament by 13 strokes and finish with a 275. It was the first state amateur title for Hamilton, 30, in about six tries. “It’s basically been one of my goals all my life to win this tournament,” he said. For a solid decade Hamilton, who attended Auburn on a golf scholarship, has shown his skill at the game; a couple of years ago he shot a 62 to set the course record at Anniston Country Club. He won the county championship four times in a row.