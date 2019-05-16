May 16, 1944, in The Star: Starting tomorrow afternoon and continuing each Wednesday afternoon during the year, the grocery stores of the Anniston area will close for the weekly half-holiday, according to a statement from the Chamber of Commerce. Recently a movement was started here by the grocers to close each Wednesday afternoon, but approval for that had to be secured from the War Labor Board. This morning a letter from the board gave that approval. Also this date: Leading Anniston furniture company businessmen are making plans to attend the 24th annual Alabama Retail Furniture Association convention in Birmingham this week. They are Austin Cater, J. H. Killebrew, F. H. Cook and R. P. Warnock.
May 16, 1994, in The Star: Lea Fite Jr., who is challenging incumbent Glen Browder in the Democratic primary for the 3rd District congressional race, has been endorsed by the Alabama New South Coalition. Leaders of the coalition could not be reached this morning for comment, and Browder said he did not know why the group chose his opponent. Fite said he deeply appreciated the endorsement, and his spokesman, Jud Caldwell, speculated that it could have come from what he called Browder’s “lack of attention” to civil rights issues.