Look Back … to Habitat for Humanity’s plan for Calhoun County, 1995

July 9, 1945, in The Star: Overseas veterans from Anniston, Jacksonville, Munford, Roanoke and Sylacauga had arrived at Miami Army Air Field in Florida today, passengers on the Air Transport Command’s continuous “sky train” bringing men back from Europe at the rate of 50,000 a month, according to the Associated Press. These men include S.Sgt. Robert H. Major, 325 Chestnut Ave., Anniston, and Cpl. Emilien J. Champoux of 39 B Street, Jacksonville. Also this date: An editorial congratulates the citizens of Calhoun County for having finally, with some admitted effort, met their quota in the seventh and latest War Bond drive. The county even exceeded that quota, in both the overall total and in the Series E Bonds.
July 9, 1995, in The Star: Habitat for Humanity of Calhoun County has begun construction of its sixth house in Calhoun County since the walls on the first one went up in April 1994, and it’s almost finished with a house on Hines Street in Oxford. Most Habitat programs build only one house per year when they’re first getting started, said Bill Wright, executive director of the Calhoun County Chapter. But this chapter has an ambitious goal: to eliminate poverty-level housing in Calhoun County. Also this date: Although the Berman Museum complex won’t be complete for another couple of months, the new Anniston institution that will showcase spy-era gadgets and priceless art does have a director. The new hire is Edward Quick, who comes here from an art museum in Indiana. Quick was the local board’s first choice.